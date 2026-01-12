Iraq is moving ahead with large-scale power generation projects and has signed strategic agreements with global companies to produce more than 60 gigawatts (GW) of electricity in the future, a report by Shafaq News, quoting Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel said.

Speaking at the opening of the 11th Iraq Energy Exhibition and Conference in Baghdad last week, Fadel said the energy sector has been a top government priority over the past three years, with the ministry pursuing an integrated strategy to boost capacity and efficiency.

Key elements of the strategy include rehabilitation of existing power stations; implementation of new projects, including investment schemes, with a combined capacity of around 15 GW and inking of strategic agreements with international companies to build new power plants with a total capacity of 48 GW, relying on locally available fuel

Fadel added that the ministry has completed previously stalled combined-cycle projects, improving efficiency by generating additional electricity without increasing fuel consumption.

The ministry is also upgrading transmission networks, advancing regional power interconnection projects, and developing solar power plants across several provinces, he said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, who attended the event, said talks are underway with international companies to invest in associated and free gas from oil fields and exploration blocks for power generation.

Al-Sudani said the government is also planning a permanent gas platform to secure Iraq’s gas needs, allowing for imports in the short term and potential exports in the future.

He said Iraq is accelerating its shift toward renewable energy, with both utility-scale projects and distributed systems planned across Baghdad and other provinces. A national plan in this regard covering districts and sub-districts in Baghdad and other provinces will be implemented by the summer, he added.

