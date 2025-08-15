Egypt - The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has signed a contract with the Chinese company Jiangsu Zhengyong to establish a PVC flooring and wall panels factory in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, with investments of $85 million, as per a statement.

The facility, spanning 181,000 square meters, will produce 27 million square meters annually, exporting 90% to global markets and supplying 10% to the local private sector. The project is expected to create around 500 direct jobs.

SCZone Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien said the Sokhna Industrial Zone is opening new horizons for high-value manufacturing and supporting industrial exports, adding that the project reflects the success of the Authority’s investment promotion tours.

He noted that Jiangsu Zhengyong is one of the world’s largest flooring manufacturers and will benefit from the zone’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure.

Gamal El-Dien highlighted that the project supports efforts to localize industries, deepen local manufacturing, boost Egyptian exports, and integrate into global supply chains amid rising international demand for high-quality flooring products.

The investment is a direct outcome of the SCZone’s July 2025 promotional tour in China, during which it met Jiangsu Zhengyong in Nanjing. The company, a global leader in PVC, WPC, and SPC flooring, aims to strengthen its regional and international presence through the Sokhna facility.

