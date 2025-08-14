Bahrain - The vessels were formally lowered into the water for the first time during a ceremony attended by senior representatives from both companies, including Asry chief executive Dr Ahmed Al Abri and Bapco Refining deputy chief executive Afaf Zainalabedin.

The launch marks a major milestone in the project and demonstrates Asry’s capability to deliver large-scale marine projects.

“This project is the result of a strong strategic collaboration between Asry and Bapco Refining,” Mr Al Abri said, adding that it reflects “both sides’ backing for building national skills and for delivering innovative marine solutions that serve the kingdom’s energy and sea-transport sectors.”

Asry vice-president for commercial affairs Sauvir Sarkar noted that the launch begins the final phase of the project. This phase includes full commissioning, tests, and sea trials before the vessels are handed over to Bapco Refining, ensuring performance quality meets both international standards and Bapco Refining’s specific requirements.

The project, which saw Asry selected for its expertise in engineering, ship construction, and repair, is the culmination of a year of work, from design to construction and outfitting.

