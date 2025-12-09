ACWA Power and Bapco Energies announced a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for the development of a solar power plant integrated with large scale battery energy storage technology, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement of this strategic agreement took place during the Saudi–Bahraini Coordination Council meeting held in December 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties committed to jointly developing a solar power plant with a projected generation capacity of up to 2.8 GW over several phases.

All the electricity generated will be transmitted to the load center of Bapco Energies in Bahrain, supporting Bahrain’s national energy needs and accelerating the Kingdom’s transition to renewable energy sources.

Raad Al Saady, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ACWA Power, said: “This joint agreement with Bapco Energies is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and our shared commitment to a sustainable and secure energy future.

The project aligns not only with Vision 2030 but also with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and its national ambitions to expand clean energy and accelerate its net-zero pathway. We take this opportunity to extend our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Energy in Saudi Arabia for its continued guidance. ACWA Power is proud to help advance a project that strengthens regional energy security and accelerates the shift to renewable power.”

Mark Thomas - Group CEO of Bapco Energies said: “This agreement marks another important milestone in our journey towards energy diversification and regional collaboration. By working alongside ACWA Power, Bapco Energies is taking a bold step to ensure long-term energy security for the Kingdom of Bahrain while unlocking the power of renewables."

