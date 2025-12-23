The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has boosted its electricity wheeling capacity to 8,700MW, describing the achievement as a significant leap in the nation’s power infrastructure.

The company also recorded an all-time peak generation of 5,801.84MW, alongside a maximum daily energy send-out of 128,370.75MWh, the highest ever recorded in the country’s history.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, stated this in his end-of-the-year message titled “Reflecting on a Year of Progress and Powering Our Future Together.” He said that despite persistent vandalism threats and operational challenges, TCN recorded major successes following its unbundling and the launch of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

According to him, TCN is now fully focused on infrastructure development, maintenance, and the expansion and strengthening of the transmission network, while NISO has assumed responsibility for the general administration of the system and market operations, as well as enforcement and compliance audits.

He added that the restructuring has enabled TCN to sharpen its focus on grid expansion through deliberate investments that are already yielding tangible results. Among these is the installation of 82 new power transformers between January 2024 and November 2025, which added over 8,500MVA to the national grid.

Engineer Abdulaziz also disclosed that funding from development partners, amounting to $1.16 billion, was deployed to finance critical projects, including the Abuja Feeding Scheme.

“TCN now stands firmly focused on infrastructural development, maintenance, expanding and strengthening the transmission network, while NISO assumes responsibility for the general administration of the system and market operations, as well as enforcement and compliance audits. It is a transition that reflects maturity in our sector and a bold step toward building the kind of electricity supply industry Nigeria deserves.

“This year, we made deliberate strides to strengthen our infrastructure, rehabilitate ageing assets, and expand transformer capacity across the country. With these efforts, TCN’s wheeling capability has grown to 8,700MW, ensuring that we are better prepared to support the nation’s increasing demand for electricity.

“A highlight of our progress came on March 4, 2025, when TCN transmitted an all-time peak generation of 5,801.84MW, with a maximum daily energy of 128,370.75MWh delivered nationwide—the highest ever recorded in the country’s history. Between January 2024 and November 2025, we also commissioned eighty-two new power transformers, adding over 8,500MVA to the grid, a major boost to reliability and capacity,” the TCN boss stated.

He added, “These accomplishments speak to TCN’s determination to keep improving the backbone of Nigeria’s power sector. It is also noteworthy that, in the course of the year, TCN advanced several critical projects funded by our development partners, valued at over $1.16 billion. This partnership has resulted in projects such as the Abuja Feeding Scheme, which includes the construction of five new substations and a new 330kV transmission line.

“Some of these projects have already been completed, while others are ongoing, all aimed at modernising the grid, expanding capacity, and preparing TCN to meet the energy needs of a growing economy. The confidence shown by these partners in TCN’s ability to deliver is both humbling and motivating. These achievements are a testament to the passion, expertise, and collaboration brought to TCN every day.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

