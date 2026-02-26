Yokogawa Electric has launched the OpreX Pressure Transmitter EJX S Series, the successor to its EJX A lineup of plant field instruments.

The new series builds on over 30 years of experience with silicon resonant sensor technology, delivering enhancements in accuracy, long-term stability, and durability to ensure reliable plant operations and improved maintenance efficiency.

Development Background

Differential and pressure transmitters are critical for measuring pressure, flow, and liquid levels in industrial plants.

In 1991, Yokogawa introduced the first differential pressure transmitter equipped with a silicon resonant sensor, setting a global benchmark for high accuracy and long-term stability.

Over the years, evolving market conditions—including stricter regulations, complex supply chains, labour shortages, and environmental requirements—have increased demand for devices that not only deliver precise measurements but also reduce maintenance costs and environmental impact.

The EJX S Series addresses these needs with advanced features designed for modern plant environments.

Key Features

The EJX S Series improves operational reliability through Yokogawa’s proven silicon resonant sensor technology, offering:

Accuracy: ±0.025% (optional /HAC code)

Long-term stability: ±0.1% per 20 years

Rangeability: up to 400:1

Support for HART and PROFINET communication protocols

With an IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating, SIL2 compliance, and enhanced noise immunity, the devices are highly robust.

A new colour backlit graphic display improves visibility of process variables and device status.

Maintenance and Cost Efficiency

The EJX S Series features streamlined specifications, dual power support, explosion-proof compliance, and advanced diagnostics, reducing the need for multiple product variants.

Its modular design simplifies maintenance and parts replacement, lowering operating and inventory costs.

The LCD display supports NAMUR NE107-compliant alerts for intuitive status recognition and faster on-site inspections.

Sustainability

Designed under Yokogawa Trusted Green principles, the EJX S Series reduces CO₂ emissions during production and supports easy disassembly and disposal.

Modular design also optimises inventory and reduces environmental impact over the product lifecycle.

Applications and Markets

The transmitter is suitable for measuring liquid level, flow, and pressure in tanks and pipes across industries such as oil & gas, LNG, chemicals, power, renewables, food & pharma, pulp & paper, iron & steel, mining, and water & wastewater, supporting a wide range of industrial applications.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

