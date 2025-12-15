Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi presented five Egyptian initiatives to enhance Arab energy security, according to a statement.

This came as part of Badawi's participation in the annual ministerial meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) in Kuwait, chaired by Oil Minister Tariq Sulaiman Al-Roumi.

In his speech, Badawi outlined the initiatives, led by the development of a roadmap for Arab energy interconnection by 2030 to identify key projects in the fields of pipelines, receiving terminals, and transporting crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This is in addition to setting an Arab mechanism to coordinate emergency purchases of crude oil and LNG, as well as exchanging shipments if needed, he continued.

The minister also emphasized the importance of expanding cross-border storage to leverage the depth of Arab countries amidst geopolitical instability, disruptions to supply chains, and rising shipping and insurance costs.

He also highlighted the need to establish a digital platform for member states to showcase investment opportunities in exploration, production, refining, petrochemicals, storage, trading, transportation, and new and renewable energy.

Moreover, Badawi called for a unified Arab program for technical exchange and capacity building in the operations, maintenance, and environmental governance.

Finally, the minister indicated that Egypt has succeeded in stabilizing its domestic energy market by resuming exploration and development activities.

This achievement followed the implementation of a series of incentive measures to boost investment attractiveness.

Egypt aims to implement an ambitious program to boost discoveries and production, including drilling approximately 480 new wells over the next five years, Badawi remarked.