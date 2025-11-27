Kanoo Energy, a division of Kanoo Industrial & Energy under the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, has signed a strategic distribution agreement with TECO Motors, a leader in industrial motor and drive technologies.

The partnership will see Kanoo Energy represent and distribute TECO’s portfolio of high-efficiency electric motors and related solutions across Bahrain, providing local industries with reliable, energy-efficient technologies and support services.

Under this agreement, Kanoo Energy will supply TECO Motors’ complete range of electric solutions, including high-efficiency motors, variable speed drives, and custom-engineered solutions.

These offerings are complemented by value-added services such as installation, commissioning, and after-sales support, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

“Our collaboration with TECO Motors represents a significant step in supporting Bahrain’s industrial transformation,” said Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Chairman, Kanoo Industrial & Energy. “By combining TECO’s advanced technologies with Kanoo Energy’s local presence and service capabilities, we are enabling industries in the Kingdom to enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and progress toward long-term sustainable growth.”

The initiative aligns closely with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which emphasises competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability as key pillars of industrial growth.

“Partnering with Kanoo Energy allows TECO Motors to deliver our industrial electrification solutions with localised expertise and service,” said Kevin Meng, Director- TECO Electric & Machinery “Together, we aim to enhance operational productivity, reduce energy consumption, and enable industries in Bahrain to adopt more sustainable practices.”

Through this partnership, TECO Motors joins a growing portfolio of global technology providers collaborating with Kanoo Energy to bring advanced, locally supported solutions to Bahrain’s industrial sector. By expanding its distribution and technical capabilities, Kanoo Energy reinforces its role as a trusted enabler for businesses seeking reliable technologies that support operational excellence and sustainability.

“Kanoo Energy is proud to integrate TECO Motors’ solutions into our industrial offerings,” said Manoj Tripathy, CEO, Kanoo Industrial & Energy. “This agreement exemplifies our commitment to providing locally supported, high-quality technologies that allow industries to optimise energy use, improve efficiency, and prepare for the next era of sustainable industrial performance.”

