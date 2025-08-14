AMMAN — The Industrial Producer Price Index (PPI) for the first half of 2025 stood at 106.86 points, compared with 107.34 points for the same period in 2024, marking a decrease of 0.44 per cent, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The DoS monthly report, monitored on Wednesday, showed that the cumulative index for the first half of 2025 declined by 0.59 per cent in manufacturing prices, while prices in the extractive industries and electricity both rising to 0.48 per cent and 0.88 per cent, respectively.

The monthly report also showed that the index for June 2025 stood at 106.86 points, compared with 107.05 points in June 2024, marking a drop of 0.18 per cent, according to public service TV Al Mamlaka.

The monthly decline was driven by a 0.70 per cent drop in manufacturing prices, while prices in the extractive industries sector increased by 5.47 per cent and electricity prices rose by 2.44 per cent.

Compared with May 2025, the index for June reached 106.86 points versus 106.60 points in the previous month, marking a 0.41 per cent increase.

On a monthly basis, PPI rose in June 2025 compared with the previous month, driven by a 0.33 per cent increase in manufacturing prices, a 2.20 per cent increase in extractive industries prices, and a 0.06 per cent increase in electricity prices.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

