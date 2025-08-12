Arab Finance: The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has signed a contract with China’s Changzhou Ramada Co. Ltd. to establish a homeware and clothing manufacturing plant in Qantara West, with investments amounting to $22.6 million, as per a statement.

Spanning 80,000 square meters, the factory will create 1,500 direct jobs and is designed to produce 5,000 tons of fabrics, four million home cover sets, and one million car carpet sets annually, with 90% of output targeted for export.

SCZone's Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien said the Qantara West Industrial Zone has so far attracted 32 projects worth a combined $822.2 million, covering approximately 2.097 million square meters and offering 45,600 direct jobs.

The zone is being developed as an integrated base for textiles, ready-made garments, and accessories, with a strong export focus leveraging the strategic location and integration of industrial areas with ports.

He added that the authority continues to work on attracting investments in priority sectors to localize supply chains and deepen manufacturing, particularly in textiles, from raw materials to finished products for global brands.

Several factories and infrastructure projects in Qantara West are set to open soon, supported by skilled labor and investment incentives.

He noted that Egypt’s political and economic stability has boosted investor confidence, positioning the economic zone as a preferred investment destination.

Founded in 2016 in Jiangsu province, Changzhou Ramada specializes in an integrated industrial chain covering raw materials such as polyester fabrics through to finished textile products, including blankets, carpets, quilts, and clothing fabrics.

The company produces more than 10 types of home textile fabrics and over 80 varieties of apparel fabrics.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).