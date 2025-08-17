Qassim Cement Co. has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with Sinoma International Engineering Co. to establish a fourth production line at its plant site in Buraidah.



The 24-month contract is valued at $298 million (1.12 billion Saudi riyals), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.



The new line will have a production capacity of 10,000 tonnes of clinker per day.



The project is designed to replace certain outdated, low-efficiency production lines by incorporating the latest technological advancements in the field, CEO Omar Al-Omar said.



This initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s objectives to enhance energy efficiency and promote environmental sustainability, he added.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

