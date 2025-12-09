Smart Mobility - a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Suleiman Alrajhi & Sons and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), part of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), has broken ground on its new electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment manufacturing facility at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) in Dammam.

The JV agreement for the project was signed in October 2024.

FIT said in a statement on Monday that the plant will manufacture multiple EV charging hardware models supported by a Charging Point Management System (CPMS) that has undergone more than six months of field testing in Saudi Arabia.

Three of the company’s EV charging products have already received SASO certification, with the CPMS expected to enter commercial operation in the first half of 2026, the statement noted.

The 9,490-square-metre facility is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026. Following SPARK’s mandatory verification procedures, production is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, FIT said.

Financial details of the project and its production capacity weren't disclosed.

Saudi Arabia has set a target of 30 percent of vehicles in Riyadh to be electric by 2030 under its Vision 2030 economic diversification programme.

