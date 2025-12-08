East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry and the Saudi Water Authority inked a SAR 485 million agreement on 7 December 2025, according to a bourse statement.

Under the deal, the company will manufacture and supply steel pipes to the Saudi Water Authority for six months.

The financial impact of the contract will be reflected in the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year (FY) 2025/2026 and Q1-FY26/27.

On 6 November 2025, the company paid SAR 31.50 million, equivalent to SAR 2 per share, as cash dividends for the first half (H1) of FY25/26.

