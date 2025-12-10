China’s Deli Group, one of the world’s largest office-supplies and workplace-solutions manufacturers, has laid the foundation stone for a new factory in 10th of Ramadan City in Sharkia Governorate, marking a major expansion of its regional manufacturing footprint.

Deli, whose annual global sales exceed $6 billion and whose operations span more than 100 countries, said the project forms part of its long-term plan to diversify global production bases and strengthen its presence in key export markets.

The facility, built on a 160,000-square-metre (sqm) site, will act as a central manufacturing and export hub for Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Deli already operates an existing factory spanning 20,000 sqm and producing more than 180 products for the Egyptian market.

Once fully operational, the new factory is expected to generate around $200 million in annual sales, boosting Egypt’s industrial output, export capacity and employment opportunities.

More than 2,000 Chinese companies currently operate in Egypt with total investments exceeding $8 billion, according to Hossam Heiba, CEO of General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), which operates the 10th of Ramadan Industrial Zone.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.