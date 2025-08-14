RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has formulated new regulatory requirements for factories within and outside urban areas. This comes within the ministry's efforts to improve the industrial investment environment and raise the level of compliance. It also aims to make available suitable and safe locations that align with urban development plans across the Kingdom.

The ministry clarified that the requirements cover all types of factories, whether located within urban areas as well as within in support service areas, or within approved plans for industrial use. The ministry explained that issuing a license requires a valid commercial registration, industrial license from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, environmental permit from the National Center for Environmental Compliance, and approval from Civil Defense, in accordance with fire protection and building safety requirements.

The ministry explained that the requirements include specific spatial controls, most notably that the site shall be within areas designated for industrial or commercial use, and that its area shall be no less than 300 square meters and no more than 600 square meters.

The ministry stipulated that there should be parking lots for trucks and vehicles, and designated loading and unloading areas. It also required an approved engineering design that outlines tracks for movement of trucks and pedestrians, entrances and exits, and control points.

The ministry emphasized that the technical and architectural requirements mandate investors to comply with the Saudi Building Code, using fire-resistant materials, provision of ventilation, air conditioning, alarm, and fire-fighting systems, provision of accessible paths for people with disabilities, and adherence to the design of facades in accordance with the urban code or approved design guidelines.

The ministry emphasized the need to adhere to operational requirements, which include installation of security surveillance cameras, placement of internal signage, provision of electronic payment methods in the presence of sales outlets, and prohibition of operating outside the boundaries of the licensed site or after the expiration of license. It also emphasized the display of a unified electronic code (QR) associated with the license data, ensuring transparency and ease of verification.

The ministry pointed out that the requirements stipulate the separation of primary and secondary activities, implementation of waste management mechanisms, and standards for public hygiene and periodic maintenance. It noted that municipal authorities monitor the implementation of these requirements on the ground and enforce the municipal penalties listed on violating facilities. This is part of improving the quality of industrial activities, enhancing compliance, and creating a safe and organized environment that supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).