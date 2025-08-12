Egypt - Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), signed a partnership agreement this morning with Fan Yun, Chairperson of China’s Changzhou Ramada, to establish a textile manufacturing facility at the Qantara West Industrial Zone. The $22.6m (EGP 1.130bn) investment will focus on the production of home textiles and apparel, creating 1,500 direct jobs.

The new project, set to occupy an 80,000 sqm plot, is designed to produce around 5,000 tonnes of fabric annually, alongside 4 million sets of bed linen and 1 million car carpet sets. With 90% of production earmarked for export, the facility is poised to play a significant role in expanding Egypt’s textile export capacity.

Gamal El-Din emphasized that this is part of a broader effort by SCZONE to foster industrial growth in the region. To date, the authority has signed binding contracts for 32 projects within the Qantara West Industrial Zone, with total investments exceeding $822.2m. These projects span approximately 2,097,400 sqm and are expected to generate 45,600 direct jobs.

“These projects are primarily geared toward exporting the bulk of their production to global markets, capitalizing on the SCZONE’s strategic location as a vital link between continents,” said Gamal El-Din. “Our integrated industrial zones and ports make it easier for companies to connect with international markets, and this approach has proven successful in boosting export-oriented industries, particularly in the textiles sector.”

The SCZONE Chairman also highlighted ongoing efforts to attract more investment to targeted sectors. He pointed to the imminent launch of several key projects in Qantara West, which will include both manufacturing facilities and essential infrastructure, further strengthening the zone’s appeal. Along with a skilled local workforce, the SCZONE offers investors attractive incentives, reinforced by Egypt’s political and economic stability, which continues to build confidence in the region as a premier investment destination.

Founded in 2016 in Jiangsu Province, China, Changzhou Ramada Blanket Industry Co. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer with an integrated supply chain covering everything from raw materials like polyester filament fabric to finished products such as blankets, carpets, quilts, and bathrobes. The company specializes in the research, development, production, and sale of home textile products, with a portfolio that includes over 10 types of fabrics and more than 80 varieties of apparel fabrics.

This new venture in Qantara West marks a significant step in the expansion of Egypt’s textile sector and further strengthens its position in global textile manufacturing and export.

