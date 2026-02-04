United Carton Industries Company plans to expand the Ras Al Khaimah plant project through its subsidiary, Ras Al Khaimah Packaging Limited Company, in the UAE.

This is part of the strategic expansion plan aimed at increasing market share, production capacity, and revenues, according to a bourse filing.

The project, estimated at AED 74 million, is expected to commence during the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, after obtaining the necessary approvals. Meanwhile, it is anticipated to be completed during Q3-27.

Pilot production is expected to continue for around one month.

United Carton Industries recently secured banking facilities valued at SAR 195 million with the Saudi National Bank (SNB).

