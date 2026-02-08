Saudi Arabian Refineries Company (SARCO) announced on Sunday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Clean Energy Company, has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK-based renewable energy company AGR for the offtake of production from a planned green ammonia facility in Saudi Arabia.

Under the MoU, AGR will look to buy 100 percent of the green ammonia output to be produced at the proposed plant, which is planned to be located in Jazan Industrial City, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

The agreement will come into effect from the date of execution and will remain valid for a period of six calendar months, unless extended or amended by mutual written agreement, the statement said.

The offtake arrangement follows SARCO’s announcement in October 2025 on the signing of an MOU with the UAE-based GO Energy Company to establish a green ammonia production plant in the Kingdom.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

