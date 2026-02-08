Saudi-listed ACWA expects the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the green hydrogen and ammonia production plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, to be completed by mid-2026.

The FEED mandate was awarded to consortium of Técnicas Reunidas and Sinopec in July 2025.

The green hydrogen hub, backed by the German energy company EnBW, is scheduled to commence commercial operations in 2030.

ACWA Power is exploring the potential to co-develop and co-invest in ammonia infrastructure in Germany, the company said in a statement.

The Public Investment Fund-backed renewables company will work with EnBW to create a green ammonia corridor.

The ammonia supplied by ACWA will be processed by the cracker under development by VNG, a German utility services provider, helping the European country decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors.

Additionally, EnBW will act as an offtaker of green ammonia from the Yanbu site and manage its commercial and logistical delivery to the Port of Rostock, Germany.

The MOU for the green ammonia corridor was signed last week with EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg, ROSTOCK PORT, and VNG , in the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Minister of Energy, and Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

In October 2025, Kent was appointed by ACWA as Owner’s Engineer for the Yanbu project. In September, Renewables (RENU) vertical of Larsen & Toubro signed a memorandum of understanding with ACWA for the project's renewables and grid scope.

