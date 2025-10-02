Kent, a global leader in integrated energy services, has been appointed by ACWA Power as Owner’s Engineer for the Yanbu Green Hydrogen Hub, a major green hydrogen and ammonia export facility being developed in Saudi Arabia.

The project is set to become one of the largest of its kind globally, forming a centrepiece of the country’s clean energy transition strategy and aligning closely with Vision 2030.

Situated in the port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea, the project will feature full integration across the green hydrogen value chain. This includes its own dedicated renewable power generation, desalination plants, ammonia production lines and an export terminal. At full scale, the facility will deliver up to 400,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year, converted into over 2.2 million tonnes of green ammonia for international markets. With more than 4 gigawatts of electrolysis capacity planned, the Yanbu hub is expected to be nearly twice the size of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project.

As Owner’s Engineer, Kent will act as ACWA Power’s technical representative throughout the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase being deliver through a Joint Venture between Técnicas Reunidas and Sinopec. The Kent team will provide independent oversight and assurance to support safe, efficient and technically robust project delivery. Kent’s responsibilities include ensuring engineering design compliance with international standards, reviewing safety and constructability, managing technical interfaces and integration across the various workstreams, and advising on risk and design optimisation. The team will also support ACWA Power in planning the transition into the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) phase.

John Gilley, CEO at Kent said: “We are proud to be supporting ACWA Power on a project of such global significance. Our role as Owner’s Engineer allows us to bring together deep technical expertise and a long history of managing complex energy projects, helping to lay the foundations for safe, scalable and sustainable hydrogen infrastructure.”

Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, said: “The Yanbu Green Hydrogen Hub is a monumental step forward in realising Saudi Arabia’s green hydrogen ambitions and solidifies ACWA Power’s position as a first mover and global leader in this critical sector. This project highlights our commitment to innovation, scale, and delivering a sustainable and secure energy future. Our partnership with Kent will ensure the project benefits from world-class technical oversight as we progress towards final investment decision and construction.”

