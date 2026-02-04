Arab Finance: Memphis Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries is currently reviewing technical and financial offers for the purchase of new machinery and production lines for ampoules and ointment, with an investment cost of EGP 288 million, according to a statement.

This comes as a response to the circulated news regarding the sale of a 2,426-square-meter plot of land owned by the company.

In the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, Memphis Pharmaceutical achieved 5% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 281.778 million, compared to EGP 268.080 million.