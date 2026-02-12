Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed two contracts on Wednesday for industrial projects in the Sokhna Industrial Zone worth a combined $13m (EGP 609m) to manufacture food products and fertilisers.

Waleed Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the SCZONE, oversaw the signing of the first contract for Al-Atta Group for Food and Mining Industries. The project involves an investment of $11m (EGP 515m) and will be established on a 17,000-square-metre site within the Sokhna Industrial Zone, under the Main Development Company (MDC), the authority’s development arm.

The Al-Atta Group facility is expected to begin production in 2027 with an annual capacity of 10,000 tonnes of packaged grains. The project, which will create approximately 30 direct jobs, also includes activities for the processing and trading of minerals and precious stones.

A second contract was signed with Grass Egypt for the manufacture of fertilisers, soil conditioners, and agricultural pesticides. This project represents a $2m (EGP 94m) investment and will cover 15,000 square metres. Scheduled to commence production in early 2027, the plant will have an annual capacity ranging between 5,000 and 7,000 tonnes and is expected to provide 70 direct jobs.

Gamal El-Din stated that the Sokhna Industrial Zone is experiencing increasing interest from investors across various sectors, which he attributed to confidence in the authority’s investment environment. He said the SCZONE continues to support industrial projects that meet domestic market needs and bolster exports, with a focus on vital sectors such as food security, supply chains, and mining.

“The Grass Egypt project contributes directly to the substitution of imported fertilisers and pesticides,” Gamal El-Din said, adding that the authority’s strategy aims to localise national industries and deepen local components in essential sectors.

The chairperson noted that the authority is working to accelerate the implementation of industrial projects by providing a package of facilities and services to investors. These efforts are intended to enhance national competitiveness and increase employment opportunities while building a diverse industrial base in Sokhna.

The contracts were signed at the SCZONE headquarters in the New Administrative Capital by Waleed Youssef, Managing Director of the MDC. Fatma Ibrahim El-Mahdy, Manager and Co-founder, signed for Al-Atta Group, while Dr Walid Abdel Rashid Basyouni, Manager of Grass Egypt, signed for the fertiliser firm.

The SCZONE said these projects reflect its role in supporting the national economy and enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian products both locally and internationally.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

