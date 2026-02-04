Egypt’s ready-made garments exports to Europe have recorded a sharp increase of 180% over the past five years, reflecting the sector’s growing integration into global supply chains, according to the Apparel Export Council of Egypt (AECE).

As part of its strategic efforts to strengthen Egypt’s position as a competitive sourcing destination, the Council—chaired by Fadel Marzouk—organised the Global Brands–Egyptian Suppliers Partnership Forum, bringing together international brands and local manufacturers.

The forum comes amid rising international interest in the Egyptian market, driven by the country’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, competitive geographic location, and growing ability to adapt to shifting global supply chain dynamics.

According to the Council, the forum focused on familiarising Egyptian companies with the international standards required by major global brands. These include workers’ rights, occupational health and safety, environmental management, transparency, and sustainable and responsible business practices, particularly as global regulatory oversight intensifies and consumer awareness of sustainability continues to grow.

Forum activities included detailed presentations by representatives of international brands on compliance requirements and partnership models, alongside direct networking sessions between sustainability and compliance teams from global brands and Egyptian manufacturers. Open discussions also addressed key operational challenges and opportunities for deeper cooperation.

Marzouk said the initiative aligns with the state’s broader economic objectives to attract major global brands, increase value added in the ready-made garments industry, support industrial growth in productive sectors, and position Egypt as a reliable and scalable sourcing hub that meets international standards. He stressed the Council’s continued commitment to supporting exporters to ensure the sector remains prepared for rapid changes in global sourcing patterns and able to capitalise on future growth opportunities.

Executive Director of the Council Sherin Hosny said the forum represents a practical step towards bridging the gap between global market requirements and local production capabilities. She noted that it enables Egyptian companies to align their production systems with international standards, enhance operational readiness, and reduce supply chain risks, ultimately supporting sustained export growth.

Hosny added that the forum facilitates direct communication and the development of long-term partnerships based on trust, reinforcing Egyptian exports and confirming Egypt’s status as a dependable and scalable sourcing centre in the coming years.

She also revealed that Egypt’s ready-made garments exports grew by 180% to Europe and 63% to the United States over the past five years. The forum, she said, supports the continuation of this growth by strengthening manufacturing capabilities and improving adherence to environmental and social standards.

Hosny highlighted Egypt’s competitive advantages, including the availability of skilled labour, streamlined procedures, and preferential trade agreements with major global markets, positioning the country as an attractive base for international apparel partnerships.