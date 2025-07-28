Duqm – Tourism investment in Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) exceeded RO853mn at the end of 2024, underscoring Duqm’s growing appeal as a coastal destination and business hub.

According to SEZAD figures, tourism development in the zone includes 21 hotels, ten hotel apartment buildings and a multi-facility complex comprising hotels, villas and serviced apartments. Sixteen tourism projects were completed by the end of 2024, 11 were under construction and five in pre-construction phase.

Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, CEO of SEZAD, said Duqm’s location on the Arabian Sea, with access to the Indian Ocean and moderate year-round temperatures, positions it as a strategic tourism destination. The area is also home to several natural and recreational sites including Duqm Beach Park, the Rock Garden, Saay District Public Park and nearby attractions such as Barr al Hikman and Al Maha Nature Reserve.

