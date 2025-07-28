Duqm - The total investment committed to the tourism sector in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZD) by the end of last year amounted to more than RO853 million.

The list of tourism investments in Duqm includes 21 hotels, 10 hotel apartments, and a multi-facility tourism project comprising hotels, villas, and hotel apartments.

These figures reflect the growing demand for tourism services in the region, the increasing number of tourists and visitors, the vibrant business environment, and the facilities and incentives provided by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, and the management of the Special Economic Zone in Duqm.

Statistics issued by the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) indicate that the total number of completed tourism projects by the end of last year reached 16, including 11 projects under construction and five projects with construction work yet to commence.

Engineer Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, CEO of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), said that the region enjoys significant tourism interest due to its location on the Arabian Sea overlooking the Indian Ocean, moderate temperatures throughout the year, and the availability of numerous facilities and services that support tourism growth. He added that the region also offers numerous tourist attractions such as the various beaches, the Rock Garden, Duqm Beach Park, and the public park in the Sai Commercial District, which is one of the new landmarks in the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm. Several other tourist attractions can also be reached through Duqm, such as Barr Al Hikman and the Al Maha Nature Reserve.

He added that the management of the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZAD) is working in cooperation with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones on an ongoing basis to organize numerous sporting, economic, and tourism events to highlight the region's investment and tourism potential and encourage investors to invest in the tourism sector, which is one of the region's main investment sectors.

He stressed that the region's strategy for the period (2025-2030), which was launched in the first quarter of this year, included a number of key axes related to the development of tourism activities, most notably the axis of developing a balanced lifestyle and the axis of attracting tourists and partners.

He pointed out that the first axis related to developing a balanced lifestyle aims to increase Duqm's attractiveness to be a preferred lifestyle through the urban, commercial and social development plan that focuses on making Duqm an attractive location for visitors, residents and investors, while the second axis related to attracting tourists and partners focuses on stimulating investment and ensuring Duqm's emergence as a unique tourist destination, through a wide range of visitor experiences, in light of the presence of an increasing mix of tourist attractions.

He pointed out that the "Pass by" campaign, which began its activities in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZD) in recent days, is one of the most prominent tourism events aimed at promoting the region and its tourism potential. The campaign has achieved numerous positive results over the past years and has contributed to attracting many tourists coming to or from Dhofar Governorate.

The CEO of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) explained that this year is expected to witness significant growth, especially with the many events that will be organized during the campaign, which will meet the aspirations of the region's visitors. He explained that Duqm is located on an open sea, which has given it a tourist advantage, with a group of beaches available in the center of Duqm, in Nafun and Ras Madrakah. The management of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm is working to encourage the private sector and entrepreneurs to invest in the region's natural features to implement several tourism projects.

