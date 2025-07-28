An OPEC+ panel on Monday stressed the need for full compliance with oil production agreements, ahead of Sunday's separate gathering of eight OPEC+ members to decide on increasing oil output for September.

Ministers from the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which includes top energy ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, convened online for brief talks.

The JMMC meets every two months and has the power to call for a full meeting of OPEC+ to address market developments if deemed necessary.

"The committee reiterated the critical importance of achieving full conformity and compensation," OPEC said in a statement after the meeting. Compensation cuts are those that some countries, such as Iraq and Kazakhstan, are being asked to carry out to make up for earlier overproduction.

The JMMC asked countries that are not fully compliant to submit updated compensation plans by August 18.

OPEC, in a post on X late on Friday, said the committee does not hold decision-making authority over production levels, and "its role is limited to monitoring conformity with production adjustments and reviewing overall market conditions".

OPEC+, which pumps about half of the world's oil, has been curtailing production for several years to support the market. But it reversed course this year to regain market share, and as U.S. President Donald Trump demanded OPEC pump more to help keep a lid on gasoline prices.

Eight members began to raise output in April and since then have accelerated the hikes. Their most recent decision calls for an oil output increase of 548,000 barrels per day in August.

The eight countries hold a separate meeting on August 3 and remain likely to agree to a further 548,000 bpd increase for September, three OPEC+ sources said last week, as reported by Reuters earlier this month.

This would mean that, by September, OPEC+ would have unwound its most recent production cut of 2.2 million bpd, and the United Arab Emirates would have delivered a 300,000 bpd quota increase ahead of schedule.

Oil prices have remained supported despite the OPEC+ increases thanks to summer demand and the fact that some members have not raised production as much as the headline quota hikes have called for. Brent crude was trading above $70 a barrel on Monday.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Olesya Astakhova and Alex Lawler. Editing by Mark Potter)