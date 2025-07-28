Doha: Qatar is well-positioned in terms of water security, thanks to the proactive vision of the nation’s leadership, which began planning for water resilience more than two decades ago, said an official.

Qatar operates from a position of strength, with comprehensive risk management frameworks and business continuity systems firmly in place,” said Head of the Water Control Section at Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) Eng Abdulhadi Masoud Al-Marri.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said that the key focus areas include ensuring sufficient water availability to meet national needs and maintaining high water quality standards.

Al-Marri also discussed current and future projects, water sources, the impact of climate change, technological innovations, and Qatar’s role in global cooperation on water sustainability.

As a country with no significant groundwater resources, he said Qatar relies almost entirely on seawater desalination for its freshwater supply.

“Currently, over 99.9% of Qatar’s water comes from desalinated seawater, with less than 0.01% sourced from underground aquifers.

The abundance of marine resources not only supports water production but also fuels other sectors such as energy and fisheries,” said Al-Marri.

He noted that climate change poses new challenges.

Rising global temperatures and changing weather patterns have led to higher seawater salinity, which in turn increases the energy required for desalination.

Nevertheless, Qatar has anticipated these challenges and is actively implementing sustainability measures and environmental protection initiatives to adapt effectively.

“Qatar uses two primary desalination technologies: The thermal desalination method, where seawater is heated, condensed, and re-mineralised to produce potable water.

The reverse osmosis (RO) method, which uses high-pressure filtration to separate salt and impurities from seawater,” said Al-Marri.

He said that both methods are environmentally sound and safe, with RO being particularly favoured for its energy efficiency and future potential across the Gulf region.

“One of Qatar’s most notable achievements in water management is the development of the largest strategic water reservoirs in the world, which have earned recognition from the Guinness World Records,” said Al-Marri.

He said that these mega-reservoirs significantly enhance the country’s ability to store and distribute water efficiently, allowing for seamless supply across all regions of Qatar.

The water supply process is organised in three stages: strategic reservoirs store desalinated water long-term, operational reservoirs manage short-term supply and daily distribution, and water is then delivered to end users, including homes and businesses.

This multi-tiered system ensures flexibility, reliability, and resilience in Qatar’s water distribution network.

Recognising that water security is a global issue, Qatar actively collaborates with international organizations such as the International Water Association (IWA) and the American Water Works Association (AWWA).

Through these partnerships, Qatar gains access to the latest technologies, data, and policy insights.

The country also participates in global conferences and exchanges scientific papers, which contribute to the development of advanced solutions in areas like pumping systems, water storage, valves, control technologies, and cybersecurity.

Looking ahead, Qatar aims to expand national water storage capacity by constructing additional reservoirs, enhance remote-control systems and digital monitoring of water infrastructure and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across desalination and distribution facilities — a move already underway within Kahramaa.

Qatar’s water security strategy reflects a forward-thinking, sustainable approach that prioritises innovation, resilience, and global cooperation.

Through long-term planning, strategic infrastructure, and public engagement, Qatar is not only meeting current demands but also preparing to face future environmental challenges with confidence.

Qatar places strong emphasis on water conservation and public awareness.

A dedicated department within Kahramaa has launched multiple projects focusing on behavioural change and sustainability education.

