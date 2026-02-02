Saudi Arabia’s Water Transmission Company (WTCO) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Riyadh 2 & 4 Industrial City Water Transmission System (WTS) project by the second quarter of 2026, according to a source aware of the details.

The tender was released on 24 July 2025, with bid submissions received on 16 September 2025.

“The contract award is expected in the March-April 2026 period,” the source said, adding that project completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

According to tender documents, the scope includes pipe supply, complete lining and coating works, pipe laying work, and construction works of tap-off and tie-in stations, construction of line valve stations in mainline, construction of automatic and manual vent stations, washout stations, as well as all works related to the data management.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.