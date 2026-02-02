Saudi Arabia’s Water Transmission Company (WTCO) has extended the bid submission deadline for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) package of the Jubail-Buraidah II Independent Water Transmission System (IWTS) project.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued on 3 September 2025 by WTCO as the lead developer under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The bid submission deadline has been extended from 4 January 2026 to 3 March 2026.

In December 2025, Zawya Projects had reported that the EPC contract was likely to be awarded in April 2026.

The project involves the construction of approximately 348 km long greenfield Water Transmission System with a transmission capacity of 840,650 m3/day delivering water from the Ashmasiah Reservoirs to the cities and towns within Al-Qassim province.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

