Riyadh - The International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea), a portfolio company of Sustained Infrastructure Holding Company (SISCO Holding), has penned a SAR 133.45 million contract with the National Water Company (NWC).

The contract aims to provide operation and maintenance services for water networks and wells in the Al Madinah Al Munawwarah region, according to a bourse filing.

Tawzea will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of water distribution networks and transmission pipelines across the region.

The scope of work covers main and secondary pipelines, reservoirs, pumping stations, valves, and all related facilities, in addition to the operation and maintenance of well systems and associated transmission infrastructure.

Signed on 29 January 2026, the 36-month contract’s financial impact is expected to appear starting from the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

In October 2025, SISCO Holding inked a sale and purchase agreement to take over a 51% equity stake in Port Services & Storage Company (PSS) for up to SAR 132 million.

