Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company incurred net losses valued at SAR 1.27 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual leap of 54.77% from SAR 821.95 million.

Revenues hit SAR 4.29 billion in H1-25, up 5.16% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 4.08 billion, according to the financial statements.

Meanwhile, the loss per share increased to SAR 0.85 at the end of June 2025 from SAR 0.55 in H1-24.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net losses jumped by 98.46% YoY to SAR 496.35 million from SAR 250.09 million.

On the other hand, the revenues climbed by 5.93% to SAR 2.23 billion in Q2-25 from SAR 2.10 billion a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 losses dropped by 36.01% from SAR 775.78 million in Q1-25, while revenues grew by 8.22% from SAR 2.06 billion.

As of 30 June 2025, the accumulated losses hit SAR 5.49 billion, representing 36.66% of the SAR 15 billion share capital.

