Solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar announced on Monday that it has bagged a contract to supply its trackers for the Abydos Solar PV Plant - Phase II in Egypt.

The contract was awarded by the project’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, a joint venture of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) and Zhejiang Thermal Power Construction Company (ZTPC).

GameChange Solar said it will supply its Genius Tracker 1P Single Row system for the Abydos Solar PV Plant - Phase II, which is being developed by UAE-headquartered renewable energy company AMEA Power.

The Abydos Solar PV Plant - Phase II comprises 1,000MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant with a 600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) spanning an area of 20 square kilometres in Benban, Aswan Governorate.

Commissioning of the project is scheduled for May 2026.

Vikas Bansal, President – International, GameChange Solar, said: "Following the successful execution of Abydos I, a 560 MW project that has now reached commercial operation, this significant order reflects the trust we've built through strong collaboration and reliable execution.”

The company’s cumulative capacity in Egypt stands at nearly 3 gigawatts (GW).

