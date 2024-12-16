UAE-headquartered renewable energy company AMEA Power announced on Monday the commissioning of its 500-megawatt (MW) Abydos Solar PV Plant, located in Aswan Governorate, Egypt.

The project, touted as Egypt’s largest solar power plant and one of the largest solar PV plants in Africa, was financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and was completed in 18 months, according to an AMEA Power press statement.

The Abydos Solar PV Plant will generate approximately 1,500 GWh of clean energy annually, enough to power approximately 300,000 households, while offsetting 782,300 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said the project supports Egypt’s goal of achieving 42 percent of energy generation from renewables by 2030.

The solar panels for the project were supplied by China's JA SOlar.

The press statement said AMEA Power also signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Land Agreement for an additional 500MW wind project in Egypt.

In September 2024, the company was awarded two projects in Egypt. The first, a 1,000MW solar PV with a 600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and the second, a 300MWh BESS as an extension of the existing 500MW Abydos solar PV plant, which is slated to be the first utility-scale BESS project in Egypt.

AMEA Power's 500MW Amunet Wind Farm, located in Ras Ghareb, is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.