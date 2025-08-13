Egypt is launching preparations to combat the seasonal episodes of acute air pollution, often referred to as the “black cloud,” that affect the Nile Delta region, Minister of Local Development and acting Minister of Environment, Manal Awad, has announced.

The ministry will hold a series of periodic meetings with the governors of the affected provinces, starting with Kafr El-Sheikh, to coordinate efforts between the ministries of agriculture, environment, and local development, Awad said in a Tuesday statement.

The first of these meetings took place on Monday in Kafr El-Sheikh, attended by local officials and representatives from the ministries and the World Bank-funded Greater Cairo Air Pollution Management and Climate Change Project.

“This comes in implementation of the political leadership’s directives to provide a clean and safe environment for citizens, and in preparation for dealing with acute air pollution episodes associated with the burning of agricultural waste,” Awad stated.

She emphasised that the combined efforts of ministries and relevant bodies will help turn this environmental challenge into an economic opportunity by utilising rice straw as an economic product instead of burning it.

“This system represents a success story for Egypt in addressing climate change, as it has increased farmers’ awareness of the economic value of rice straw, reduced open burning rates, and created new job opportunities in rural areas,” Awad added.

During the meeting in Kafr El-Sheikh, the governorate’s assistant secretary-general, Major General Mohamed Sha’ir, stressed the importance of coordinating efforts to tackle the open burning of agricultural waste by promoting its recycling into fertilisers and feed.

The plan for the 2025 season includes enhancing the collection and recycling of rice straw, coordinating between agencies to prevent waste accumulation, and enforcing penalties for violators.

Officials at the meeting noted that Kafr El-Sheikh is one of Egypt’s top rice-producing governorates and that its farmers have become increasingly aware of the benefits of using rice straw to produce organic fertilisers, animal feed, and other products.

Dr. Mohamed Hassan, the national coordinator of the Greater Cairo Air Pollution Management and Climate Change Project, highlighted the project’s role in reducing air pollutant emissions from two main sources: open waste burning and vehicle emissions. The $200 million project, launched in 2021 with World Bank funding, is establishing monitoring networks, implementing an integrated air quality management plan, and supporting waste management infrastructure.

Hossam Amin, head of the branch affairs sector at the Environmental Affairs Agency, said that recycling rice straw also contributes to producing organic fertilisers, biofuel, and handicrafts, creating non-traditional job opportunities for youth in rural areas.

Dr. Alaa Azzouz, head of the agricultural extension sector at the Ministry of Agriculture, affirmed the ministry’s continued technical support for farmers and the implementation of awareness campaigns to promote safe management practices for agricultural waste.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

