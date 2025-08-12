Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity is in final stages of discussions with China’s Shanghai Electric to build power plants with a total capacity of up to 10,000 megawatts (MW), a senior official said.

Qais Al-Waeli, Director of Media for Central Region Power Production, said the talks form part of the ministry’s strategy to diversify partnerships with leading global energy companies.

Iraq signed an agreement in April 2025 with U.S.-based GE Vernova for combined-cycle power plants totalling 24,000 MW, and an agreement in May 2025 with Germany’s Siemens to add 14,000 MW of generation capacity to the national grid.

Electricity generation in Iraq reached a record 28,000 MW this year, supported by long-term operations and maintenance contracts, plant upgrades, installation of advanced cooling systems, and partial reliance on imported fuel when required, according to Al-Waeli.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

