Dhank – An agreement to construct the Wadi al Uwaynah Dam in the wilayat of Dhank was signed on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhahirah.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ali bin Sulaiman al Man- thari, Director General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhahirah, and several department heads, specialists and residents of Uwaynah village.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to enhance water availability in Uwaynah and sustainability of local water resources. It is expected to directly benefit the village’s well-established agricultural and livestock activities.

Under the agreement, the project will be carried out at a total cost of RO120,000, jointly funded by village residents and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources – a model of community partnership in developing essential infrastructure. The ministry will oversee the project to ensure implementation in line with approved technical standards.

The dam will measure 100m in length and 14m in height.

Uwaynah relies heavily on agriculture – including date palms, fodder crops and seasonal produce – as well as livestock rearing. The project is expected to significantly improve water resources that support vital livelihoods.

