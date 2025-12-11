Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services for water and electricity across the UAE, has announced the opening of registration for its Q1 2026 Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction, which is scheduled to close on January 9, 2026.

CECs are the only accredited instrument in Abu Dhabi verifying the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy.

Issued in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh), CECs conform to the internationally recognised International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard (I-REC Standard). Ewec acts as the scheme’s Single Registrant and Auction Operator.

The Q1 auction follows sustained growth in participation across Abu Dhabi’s economy, as businesses, organisations, and individuals increasingly use CECs, issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, to verify that their electricity consumption is sourced from renewable or clean sources.

As the emirate’s only accredited instrument for claiming renewable and clean energy use, CECs enable entities to make measurable progress in reducing Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions while demonstrating climate leadership aligned with national objectives.

In 2025, CEC auctions attracted robust interest across healthcare, industrial, retail, real estate, events, and commercial sectors. CEC sales reached some of the most substantial levels seen since the scheme’s launch, underscoring a sustained shift toward verified renewable and clean energy consumption at scale.

Eng. Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Asset Development & Management Officer of Ewec, said: "The continued growth in Clean Energy Certificates usage reflects how organisations across Abu Dhabi are turning decarbonisation plans into verified outcomes. CECs provide a transparent, internationally recognised pathway to renewable and clean energy adoption, enabling companies and institutions to credibly track progress against sustainability goals, reduce Scope 2 emissions, and align with the UAE Net Zero By 2050 Strategic Initiative."

"As we open registration for the first auction of 2026, we invite all entities, including individuals, to participate and help consolidate the momentum we have collectively built," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).