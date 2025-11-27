MUSCAT: The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) has signed key contracts to expand the regional electricity grid, marking a major step towards stronger power links between the UAE, Oman and the wider Gulf. The agreements were signed by the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority during an official ceremony held at its headquarters in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals; and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GCC Interconnection Authority. It was attended by members of the GCCIA Board of Directors, senior executives and heads of the companies awarded the implementation contracts.

The contracts were signed on behalf of the Authority by Ahmed bin Ali al Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of GCCIA, while the implementing companies were represented by their respective chief executives.

According to GCCIA, the agreements include a direct interconnection between Oman’s national grid and the GCC network — an upgrade expected to enhance energy security, improve grid stability and support Oman’s clean energy ambitions.

A central component of the project is the construction of a 400 kV double-circuit transmission line linking the UAE’s Sila’a station to the new Ibri station in Oman, which will be developed by DEWA. Stretching 530 km, this line will significantly increase cross-border electricity flow and open new opportunities for energy exchange and trade. Two new 400 kV substations will also be built in Ibri and Al Baynunah, featuring advanced control, protection and communication systems to ensure high levels of reliability and operational safety.

The larger GCC-UAE expansion includes a 96 km double-circuit line between Sila (UAE) and Salwa (Saudi Arabia), along with major upgrades to existing substations at Ghunan, Sila and Salwa. Enhanced equipment — such as new circuit breakers, reactors and modern protection systems — will strengthen the GCC grid’s overall efficiency.

A dynamic compensation station (STATCOM) will also be installed to boost grid stability and support increased transmission capacity of up to 1,600 MW. Construction on all components is set to begin in Q4 2025, with full operation expected by late 2027.

For Oman, the project brings substantial long-term benefits. By linking directly to the GCC grid, the Sultanate of Oman will gain greater flexibility in balancing supply and demand, reduce generation costs and optimise fuel use. The interconnection will also underpin the country’s transition towards renewable energy by enabling the import or export of surplus electricity as needed. Additionally, the strengthened regional grid will help cut carbon emissions and support collective GCC efforts to build a more sustainable, resilient and integrated energy system.

