Egypt and Jordan will increase the cross-border electricity interconnection capacity by fourfold, according to media reports.

The two countries have agreed to increase electricity interconnection to 2,000 megawatts (MW) from the existing 500 MW in a move designed to move energy cooperation.

The agreement with Egypt also includes continued trilateral energy cooperation with Iraq, Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah told Al Mamlaka TV.

The two countries have exchanged electricity since 1999 via a 13-kilometre, 400-kilovolt submarine cable. This link is part of the eight-country interconnection project, which includes Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Libya and Turkey.

A joint technical committee is expected to meet later this year to discuss transport and labour issues, the report said

Meanwhile, construction is underway on a 3GW interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $1.8 billion.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

