The state-backed Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company intends to invest 11 billion Egyptian pounds ($228 million) to build new substations and expand its transmission network.

The initiative is expected to begin operating before the summer of 2026, Ashraq Business reported, quoting a government official.

Last week, the company inaugurated the Badrashin transformer station in Giza governorate built at a cost exceeding EGP 1 billion. The facility will supply power to Badrashin, Ayat, Abu El Nomros, and Hawamdiya.

The remaining EGP 10 billion will be invested in phases ahead of mid-2026, including the construction of distribution substations in Manshiyat Qanater, Al-Manawat, Abu Al-Numrus, and Al-Ayyat in Giza governorate.

Egypt expects electricity demand to climb to 40,000 megawatts (MW) per day during the summer months.

(1 US Dollar = 48.33 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

