PHOTO
The state-backed Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company intends to invest 11 billion Egyptian pounds ($228 million) to build new substations and expand its transmission network.
The initiative is expected to begin operating before the summer of 2026, Ashraq Business reported, quoting a government official.
Last week, the company inaugurated the Badrashin transformer station in Giza governorate built at a cost exceeding EGP 1 billion. The facility will supply power to Badrashin, Ayat, Abu El Nomros, and Hawamdiya.
The remaining EGP 10 billion will be invested in phases ahead of mid-2026, including the construction of distribution substations in Manshiyat Qanater, Al-Manawat, Abu Al-Numrus, and Al-Ayyat in Giza governorate.
Egypt expects electricity demand to climb to 40,000 megawatts (MW) per day during the summer months.
(1 US Dollar = 48.33 Egyptian Pounds)
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.