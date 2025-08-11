Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) will tender seven to eight projects, including Al-Khairan independent water and power plant (IWPP) soon, according to a news report.



The tender documents will soon be approved for the IWPP, acting director general Asmaa Al-Mousa told Al Arabiya Business.



The Al-Khairan project is located south of Kuwait City, with a power generation capacity of 1,800 megawatts (MW) and desalination capacity of 125 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD).



She said the authority is working on major renewable energy projects, including the Shagaya and Dabdaba projects currently under tender, in addition to several other projects undergoing economic feasibility studies.

On Monday, the Saudi-Kuwaiti consortium of ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) signed a 25-year power and water purchase agreement (PWPA) with KAPP and the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy for the $4 billion Az-Zour North 2 and 3 Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

