Trina Storage, a subsidiary of China-based solar photovoltaics manufacturer Trinasolar, has delivered a 300MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Egypt ahead of its scheduled commercial operation date.

The BESS facility, owned by Dubai-headquartered AMEA Power, is an extension of the company’s operational 500 megawatt (MW) solar PV plant in Aswan governorate, Egypt, which was commissioned in December 2024.

The 300MWh BESS is Egypt’s first utility-scale solar and storage integrated facility, designed to enhance grid stability and support the country’s clean energy transition.

Trina Storage supplied its advanced Elementa 2 platform, covering the full scope from in-house LFP battery cells and DC compartments to the AC side, enabling connection to the national grid.

“Faced with the extremely high temperatures and complex power grid environment in the Middle East and North Africa, we completed the 300MWh energy storage project from equipment installation to grid connection and delivery in just 60 days,” said Vincent Wu, Global Sales Vice President and MEA MU Head at Trinasolar.

AMEA Power was awarded the BESS project in September 2024.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

