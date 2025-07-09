Egypt - Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat held talks with Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Mohamed El-Shimy to enhance cooperation on integrating renewable energy and implementing energy efficiency standards across Egypt’s power-intensive industries.

The meeting comes within the framework of Egypt’s updated national energy strategy and the Ministry of Electricity’s action plan, which aims to promote clean energy development, reduce reliance on conventional fuels, cut carbon emissions, and strengthen energy security—all while maximising the economic and environmental benefits of renewables.

The ministers also reviewed progress on efforts to register and optimise the management of state-owned assets in line with the protocol signed between the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company and the National Asset Management and Investment Company, operating under the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

A key item on the agenda was the planned solar power project to supply electricity to the aluminum complex in Nagaa Hammadi, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

The project is part of a broader push to decarbonise industrial operations.

Discussions also covered the application of energy efficiency standards in several energy-intensive factories, expanding the local production of electrical equipment, and improving product quality. These measures are intended to advance Egypt’s sustainable development goals, enhance industrial performance, and deepen collaboration between the two ministries in the renewable energy sector.

Both ministers stressed the need to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions to improve operational efficiency in factories and raise energy performance. This effort supports Egypt’s goal of raising the share of renewables in its electricity mix to 42% by 2030 and 65% by 2040.

The meeting also addressed broader aspects of Egypt’s energy transition strategy, including diversifying energy sources and optimising existing infrastructure to meet the demands of industrial growth while ensuring energy efficiency.

Minister Esmat affirmed that expanding renewable energy use and implementing energy efficiency measures across all sectors remains a top priority in the ministry’s current agenda. He underscored the crucial role of the private sector in executing the energy transition, particularly through bilateral agreements between private entities (Private-to-Private projects) aimed at scaling up clean energy deployment.

Esmat further highlighted ongoing national efforts to localise modern technologies, including the domestic manufacture of electrical equipment and energy storage batteries. He pointed to several successful models that have already demonstrated tangible improvements in industrial energy efficiency and consumption reduction.

Minister El-Shimy reiterated that improving energy efficiency is a strategic priority for the Ministry of Public Enterprises—not just as an environmental or economic imperative, but as a vital step toward enhancing the production capacity and global competitiveness of state-affiliated companies.

He outlined the ministry’s integrated plan to reduce operational costs and limit dependence on conventional energy by integrating renewable systems and modern technologies across affiliated factories. This aligns with Egypt’s broader push toward a green economy, environmental sustainability, and improved resource management.

El-Shimy also stressed the ministry’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships with the private sector in renewable energy, attracting fresh investment to accelerate industrial decarbonisation and maximise the efficient use of national resources.

