Beacon Offshore Energy’s Shenandoah field has achieved a milestone, reaching 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) within 75 days of startup, surpassing regional ramp-up benchmarks and establishing a new performance standard for deepwater operations.

Located off the Louisiana coast, Shenandoah presents extreme operational challenges, with high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) reservoir conditions exceeding 22,000 psi and temperatures approaching 200 deg F, and water depths nearing 6,000 feet (1,800 metres).

The field’s rapid ramp-up demonstrates decades of innovation in extreme offshore environments and collaborative engineering.

Key to this success has been sophisticated chemical management provided by Clariant Oil Services, ensuring flow assurance, corrosion protection, scale prevention, and production optimization.

Advanced solutions, including the ADAPT measurement system, continuously monitored asphaltene inhibitor performance, while corrosion and scale inhibitors safeguarded subsea infrastructure under severe conditions.

Production optimization tools such as emulsion breakers and defoamers enhanced separation and processing efficiency.

Clariant provided 24-hour support during the critical startup period, including chemical management, system monitoring, and onsite inspections, ensuring operational readiness from day one.

This integrated approach, combining chemical treatment, well engineering, and floating production systems, has enabled multiple wells to produce at over 20,000 bopd, accessing reservoirs at depths exceeding 30,000 feet (9,000 metres).

