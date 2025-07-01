Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the construction contract for Phase 2 of the Al-Makhwah Governorate Sewage Networks project in the Al-Baha province in the third quarter of 2025.

The construction tender was issued on 25 May 2025 with expression of interest submissions due by 27 May and final bid submissions by 22 June 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in September 2025, with project completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2027,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The project scope includes construction and completion of sewage networks in the Al-Makhwah Governorate.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

