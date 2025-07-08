Telecom majors du and Omantel said they have activated the Oman Emirates Gateway (OEG), a 275-kilometre (km) international fibre optic submarine cable system, which will enhance connectivity between the UAE and the Sultanate.

The project connects three international data centres: datamena DX1 in Dubai, Equinix MC1 in Barka, Oman and Equinix SN1 in Salalah, Oman

OEGwill offer comprehensive resilience through dual routes (terrestrial and subsea), and provide faster cloud access, in addition to a direct connection to key data centres.

Beyond telecom, Oman and UAE are also working together on key infrastructure projects including the 238-km Hafeet Rail project connecting the two countries, and an electricity interconnection project under the aegis of Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

