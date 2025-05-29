Construction on the Hafeet Rail project connecting the UAE and Oman is progressing with groundwork and railbed preparation and structural works on major bridges and tunnels underway in both countries, according to a press statement released by the operator on Thursday.

In February 2025, Zawya Projects reported that Hafeet Rail awarded strategic contracts for the construction of the railway.

The company has signed an signed a logistics agreement with Itaminas Comércio De Minérios S.A., one of Brazil’s leading iron ore producers, covering Sohar Port’s rail-connected facilities for iron ore import and value-added processing.

The Hafeet Rail statement said Itaminas, as part of its long-term growth strategy, is actively exploring the establishment of segments of its value chain in the GCC, capitalising on the region’s infrastructure, energy resources, and strategic location.

Hafeet Rail, a joint venture between the UAE's Etihad Rail, Mubadala and Asyad Group, is responsible for the implementation and operation of the 238-kilometre (km) railway network. The network will feature 60 bridges, some rising up to 34 metres, and tunnels spanning 2.5km.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.