Hafeet Rail, a joint venture between Oman Rail, Etihad Rail, and Mubadala developing the UAE-Oman railway project, announced on Friday the signing of key construction, procurement and commercial agreements to advance the mega logistics initiative.

The company signed a design and build contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Power China to construct state-of-the-art railway logistics facilities in Al Buraimi and Sohar to handle and transport bulk, containerised, and breakbulk cargo. Additionally, the Sohar facility will include provisions for locomotive and wagon maintenance.

Also, China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) was awarded a contract for the design, engineering, and supply of next-generation freight wagons capable of multimodal deployment.

Contract values and procurement costs weren't disclosed.

Hafeet Rail also signed a Heads of Terms Agreement with the ADX-listed steel and building materials major EMSTEEL for transportation of limestone and red shale from Oman to the UAE. Under the agreement, the company will transport limestone and red shale to the UAE, with an annual freight volume of 4.2 million tonnes over a 15-year term, extendable based on future demand.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Bulushi, Board Member of Hafeet Rail and CEO of Asyad Drydock & Infrastructure Services, stated that these contracts enhance the technical and commercial capabilities of the network while reinforcing seamless integration between local industries and regional markets.

"By aligning with national economic priorities and harnessing global expertise, we are building a high-impact transport corridor that enhances regional competitivenes," noted Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail.

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer, EMSTEEL, added that the agreement with Hafeet Rail will ensure a reliable and sustainable supply chain for the company's cement unit.

Previously awarded contracts by Hafeet Rail covered civil works, signalling and control systems, locomotive procurement, and independent safety assessments.

