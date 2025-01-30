Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Thursday it has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction & commissioning (EPCC) contract by a GCC-based railway operator to build freight handling facilities.

The contract was bagged by the BSE-listed company's Minerals & Metals (M&M) vertical, it said in a press statement.

The name of the client wasn't disclosed but the statement said it was a 'repeat order' from 'a leading railway company in the GCC, which has ambitious plans for capacity expansion in multiple phases.'

The scope of work involves construction and commissioning of freight handling facilities with advanced automation and control at two locations, including an add-on package.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the statement categorised the award as ‘significant,’ in the INR 10 billion to INR 25 billion range. ($116 million-$289 million).

(1 US Dollar = 86.58 Indian rupees)

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

