Salalah – Wadi Adawnib Dam – Oman’s second largest dam – was inaugurated by Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Salalah on Monday. With capacity of 83mn m3, the RO24mn structure is of 389m length and 70m height. Officials said the dam, built as part of a broader flood mitigation strategy, is set to play a critical role in controlling seasonal floodwaters and protecting nearby communities.

